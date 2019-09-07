I was in North Platte at dinnertime. I had not been to the Flying J Denny’s for a long time, so I stopped and went into the restaurant. I was greeted and was seated by a nice waitress. She took my order and soon my dinner came.
At a table next to me, a fellow man was eating. He finished, got up, paid for his meal and left. I finished my meal and got up to pay. The waitress said, you owe nothing, the fellow at the table paid for your meal.
I don’t know who the fellow was or where he came from. But I appreciated it very much. I do hope in his travels that sometime he will be repaid many times for it.
I say thanks again and may God bless.
Ed Claflin
Gothenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.