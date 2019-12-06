For more than 20 years I have been involved with the Nebraska Cattlewomen and it’s been a privilege to promote beef and educate consumers about beef production. But this year, I took a new step in my beef promotion journey and was elected to serve on the Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors. I felt it was important to participate and educate myself about what the beef checkoff does not only locally but also on a national and international level.
I’m excited about all the programs funded through the checkoff. At the state level we had to make some difficult funding decisions as we reviewed proposals from various contractors. Each of them was unique and interesting, but we simply couldn’t fund all of them. I believe the projects we funded will help increase beef’s value based on our strategic plan. I truly enjoy seeing the international promotions that we invest in through the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and how they keep beef from Nebraska in the forefront of the global marketplace.
I’m not a “techy” person, which is why when I learned about “Chuck Knows Beef” I was totally amazed. The new smart speaker task gives consumers access to an abundance of beef information anytime they want it. With 42% of consumers using smart speakers like Alexa and Google Home in their kitchens, it’s important that they have beef information at their fingertips. So, to learn that “Chuck” interacts with consumers while they cook and gives them instant access to recipes, cuts and nutritional information made me a believer!
The beef checkoff is very important to me and our cow-calf business. It needs to stay in existence and continue to thrive so it can create ways to position beef as the number one protein choice with consumers. If we utilize the checkoff to drive beef demand it will help us as producers receive the highest value for our beef animals.
I’d encourage all beef producers to learn more about the beef checkoff by signing up for The Drive, a monthly e-newsletter from beefboard.org. I’m so thankful for the years I spent serving our industry through the Cattlewomen and I look forward to continuing my role as a Nebraska Beef Council board member.
Michele Cutler
Elsie
