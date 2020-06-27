I am confused. It is my understanding that the vandalism of public property is illegal. So what is with letting those people who say they are protesters get by with breaking the law. Seems to me the law applies to protesters too.
They say they are protesting the police, when in reality they want to destroy the law and order of this country. That makes them terrorists. They must be removed from our streets. Now. We the people will not bow down to terrorists.
Sandy Erickson
North Platte
