Occasionally, a writer’s opinion is so wildly unreasonable and illogical that it arouses amusement and derision: “I am so glad that Trump was the man in the White House at this time, as I really don’t feel the Democrats (any of them) would have managed the pandemic as well as Trump has” (Lora Bevington, letter to the editor May 6).
Ms. Bevington does not attempt to back up her opinion with facts. Maybe paying attention and watching and listening to the right sources would have revealed a different scenario: “It’s going to disappear, one day like a miracle”; “It’s just like the common flu”; “The virus will weaken when we get to April and warmer weather”; “It’s a hoax” — all statements made by President Trump to assuage the public at a time when serious preparations should have been made. And then, a timely turnaround, “I have always known this is real, this is pandemic. I felt it was pandemic before it was called pandemic.” A sudden revelation.
In a more grim prediction, Trump said “If a shutdown continues, deaths by suicide will definitely be in greater numbers than those due to the virus itself.” With over 80,000 COVID-19 deaths in America, news of hordes of despondent people jumping out of 10th-floor windows or stepping in front of freight trains is, inexplicably, missing.
Furthermore, instead of the federal government presenting a united front, consistent with sound, medical practices, to combat the virus, Trump decided to shift all the political responsibility to the states so the governors could be blamed if things went wrong.
Perhaps Ms. Bevington was unaware of Mr. President’s earlier endorsement of hydroxychloroquine (and subsequent silence when proof of its effectiveness was not forthcoming) and his suggestion that medical researchers need to look into the use of powerful light and disinfectants. “I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute,” he said. Later he claimed that he was just being “sarcastic.”
But the most shameful, cruel, dishonest and spineless decision that Trump made was to delay, for at least a month, the social distancing and stay-home orders of March 16. Analysts and medical experts agree that, had these restrictions been enacted a month, or even two weeks earlier, thousands of lives would have been saved.
Ron Holscher
Ogallala
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.