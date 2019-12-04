He is not a politician. He is a man of moral integrity. A quality totally foreign to the DNC (Democratic National Committee). They cannot comprehend an honest man. Is he perfect? No. Does he fear them? No. He speaks his mind. He keeps his word. And he works hard for America.
This impeachment circus is a blessing in disguise. The House should have a “show of hands” vote. Any who abstain should resign. They don’t have any business in government. The DNC represents the CPUSA (Communist Party USA). The RINOs (Republican in Name Only) are globalists and side with the DNC.
The DNC is the party of Molech. From the Declaration of Independence: “... all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Life begins at conception. The DNC pushes for the so-called “Equal Rights Amendment” telling women they have the right to murder their babies — in the womb or just born. Evil!
President Trump is one of us — “We the People.” We are getting help realigning our moral compass. President Reagan had it right: We are One Nation Under God — or a nation gone under.
Remember the three B’s. The Bible — spend time in the Word of God. Beans — keep extra food on hand. Bullets — never too many, never enough.
Michael E. Scott
Maywood
