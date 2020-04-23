The first reaction to President Donald Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus is to deflect what he is saying and to blame someone else for his failings. Trump is known to be not very truthful, and his nightly campaign rallies serve to further confuse the American people about what is actually known and not known about the virus.
On Trump’s restriction on travel from China, he said, “I had Biden calling me xenophobic. He called me a racist, because of the fact that he felt it was a racist thing to stop people from China coming in.”
Joe Biden has not directly said that the restrictions were xenophobic. Around the time the Trump administration announced the travel restriction, Biden said Trump had a “record of hysteria, xenophobia and fearmongering.” Biden used the phrase “xenophobic” in reply to a Trump tweet about limiting entry to travelers from China and in which he described the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus.”
Biden also said: “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia — hysterical xenophobia — and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science.”
Biden is right. This is no time for divisive and racist leadership that peddles misinformation and brags about his own ratings instead of doing the hard and unglamorous work of getting our health care workers the protection they need and organizing a massive testing operation. It requires leading and working together, two traits that Trump lacks completely.
Will Vice President Mike Pence pick up the slack and do what is required to take the lead in fighting this virus, I have my doubts.
I’ll take the word of the Nebraska Medical Center, scientists, front-line health care workers, who are pouring their hearts, souls, minds and very lives into treating Americans with this virus and searching for a vaccine to immunize us from its death grip.
Terry Sigler
North Platte
