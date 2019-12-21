On behalf of the Prairie Arts Center, Creativity Unlimited Arts Council and the Festival of Trees Committee, I would like to extend my deepest thank you to the volunteers, organizations and businesses who made the Festival of Trees a huge success this year.
Once again, businesses, volunteers, nonprofits and community members stepped forward to help create a winter wonderland at the Prairie Arts Center during Carousel of Homes hosted by the North Platte Community Playhouse Guild.
The Festival of Trees is not only a festive event for the community, but it’s also a chance to recognize and raise funds for some very important organizations in our community. This year the committee and the CUAC Board of Directors split funds between the Prairie Arts Center, North Platte Community Playhouse and Mikey’s Ride. Mikey’s Ride is an event that is hosted by our very own Michael Maupin, aka Santa Claus. Mikey’s Ride raises money for a local family facing illness and financial strain. We are very fortunate to have a community that is so caring and willing to help organizations like thrive.
PAC and the NP Community Playhouse are both nonprofit organizations who operate solely on grants and donations. It’s community events like the Festival of Trees which help our organizations run on a day-to-day basis. From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank everyone who helped decorate, donate supplies and food, volunteer and attend the Prairie Arts Center and the Festival of Trees this year. Your continued support in the arts and our commuity is a gift beyond measure!
Holly Carlini
Executive Director
Prairie Arts Center
