I just finished filling out my mail-in ballot — didn’t take long to fill in four marks. Wish I could have voted for a new commissioner, but I live in the wrong part of Lincoln County. If this is your year to vote on commissioners, I would really encourage you to vote in some new candidates.
I like what Irving Hiatt had to say: “The county is spending too much money.” Maybe the county is spending money in the wrong places (like the heating and cooling system and our security guards).
It’s time for a change in our county government. Be sure to vote on or before May 12.
Gary Sierks
North Platte
