Once again the city budget process has begun and once again there is money in the budget for the albatross of 25 years: the Iron Eagle Golf Course. When are our mayor and City Council going to wake up and do what should have been done for the last several years? Close Iron Eagle Golf Course!
I have been told by several council members that they have tried to get this topic on the council agenda, but the mayor won’t hear of it. I think it is time to put it up for a vote of the people!
If Iron Eagle can’t stand on its own without being subsidized with keno funds and tax dollars, then I believe it is time to do one of three things:
» Raise the prices for membership and outside green fees to offset the losses.
» Lower the operating expenses.
» Or close the doors.
I was told one year ago, “Let’s go one more year and see what happens.” Well, it has been one more year and the golf course lost close to $250,000 (2017-18). I say, “Enough is enough.” More hotels, housing developments and TIF funds for 40 acres are not going to make any difference.
Come on, North Platte, it is time to stand up to this foolish spending of tax dollars and keno funds!
Rich Reinert
North Platte