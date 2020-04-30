To Robbin Ashburn (letter to editor, April 21), concerning what President Trump has done right: Why don’t you research the facts before you praise a leader who is always behind the curve?
Trump was warned in January about the coronavirus and did nothing to prepare the U.S. for the coming pandemic. Sure, he placed travel restrictions on China, only after 40,000 people had already entered the U.S.
Go back and watch all the false claims that Trump has made about the coronavirus in his press conferences. Trump, Rush Limbaugh and Fox News overly hyped the curative value of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, but now that the VA has released a study showing that those drugs actually led to more deaths you don’t hear a peep out of them.
Trump then lied about what the director of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, said about a second wave of the virus coming. Then he dismissed Dr. Rick Bright (director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) because he told the truth, which contradicted Trump’s false facts.
Trump says we’re in a war with coronavirus, but as a leader he should take charge. But instead he places the onus on state governors. Trump never takes responsibility for his bad decisions and always wants to take credit for anything that’s good whether he’s responsible for it or not.
Mitchel Rickett
Brady
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.