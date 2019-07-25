In response to Patti Bousquet (letter to the editor, July 16),
Your fawning over Trump’s capitalism is based on lies.
Trump didn’t make his own money. He borrowed or was given millions of dollars by his father.
If he’s such a great businessman, why from 1985 to 1994 did he lose over a billion dollars? Why has he declared bankruptcy four times? What about his multitude of failed business ventures from Trump Airlines to Trump Vodka to Trump University (for which he had to pay a $25 million settlement to former students) and many others.
Why won’t he release his tax returns so all Americans can see the truth about where his money comes from and how much he’s really worth?
As for not taking his salary, why would he need to? The presidential salary is $400,000 a year. After he was elected president, Trump raised the membership fee at Mar-a-Lago from $100,000 to $200,000, so only two new members would pay for him giving up his salary, and Mar-a-Lago has nearly 500 dues-paying members at $14,000 a year, which is almost $7 million.
So far in 2½ years, Trump has played more golf than President Obama did, and every time Trump goes to Mar-a-Lago it costs the U.S. taxpayers $3.6 million.
If you’re looking for a role model for capitalism, Oprah Winfrey or Warren Buffett are better examples of someone who came from nothing and made themselves rich, and they use their wealth to help others, unlike Trump, who only helps himself.
Mitchel Rickett
Brady