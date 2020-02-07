The bewildering psyche of Donald Trump’s defenders continues to be a mystery to me. Three years of tasteless tweets, boasting, bullying, taunting, spewing lies and hate, exacting vengeance, name calling and what is the result? No change. They’re still sitting in the bleachers at his rallies, wearing their silly MAGA hats and laughing at his crude and infantile slandering of decent people.
And so, emboldened by my curiosity, I gathered the courage to ask an avowed supporter to express their opinion about his conduct in office. Without hesitation, the person replied, “I find him refreshing.” End of discussion.
Since my intent was to get inside this person’s head rather than take it off, there was no argument. But refreshing? Stimulating? Restorative? A cool breeze on a hot evening? One person, one sentence, four words. Does this response represent the majority of Trump’s disciples? Can’t say, maybe.
Call me what you want, old-fashioned, sentimental, dewy-eyed, touchy-feely, but to me, refreshing has positive connotations, like empathy and kindness; morals, principles and integrity; being honest and trustworthy; showing class; respecting others; and most of all — uniting Americans rather than dividing.
Ron Holscher
Ogallala
