To Lora Bevington (letter to the editor, May 6), I just wanted to let you and everyone else know that I am a Democrat. While I do not consider myself a die-hard Democrat, I am a proud American. I served my country in Vietnam, have worked to support many charities and have a firm belief in what you do for others is what is needed of all Americans.
Let’s set the record straight concerning President Trump and the U.S. Postal Service. He has two reasons for wanting to hurt the USPS. First, he does not want the majority of voters in the November election to be able to absentee vote by mail, as he has indicated that this would prevent Republicans from winning elections. The second reason is his desire to hurt Jeff Bezos, whose company Amazon uses the USPS for final delivery of several items. Bezos also owns the Washington Post newspaper, which has published many op-eds criticizing Trump. Do you see the connection?
Trump is refusing to help the USPS through the financial crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic as he stated in his April 24 news conference. Of course, he changed this the next day, claiming fake news. The only fake part of this is his flip-flopping when his White House staff is finally able to have him listen to reason. I have never bashed Trump; he does enough of that on his own.
Lora, I have simply stated the facts after reading and watching television on both sides of the various issues that face our country today. Take care.
Michael Cook
North Platte
