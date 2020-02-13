In response to our favorite liberal, Ron Holscher (Feb. 7 Telegraph): You don’t like the world “refreshing” to describe President Trump. Well, how about protector of the Constitution, of the unborn, of the Second Amendment, of our military, of our borders, of all that we the people hold dear.
President Trump gave an uplifting, inspiring State of the Union speech. Not only speaking about how well the economy is going but also about the record number of people now employed, and how we are now energy independent. He reminded us that two despicable terrorists are now dead. He honored several people in the gallery, whether it be for military service, loss of a loved one to an illegal alien or a terrorist, or for inspiring millions of people through his radio program and the millions of dollars he has given to charities.
Meanwhile, we all got to witness an unhinged Nancy Pelosi make faces, rustle papers and in the end tear up the president’s speech.
After three years of not only putting the president through phony investigations, an impeachment with charges that are not impeachable offenses, they also gave we the people the shaft by all the millions of dollars spent on the above, and not working on legislation that would benefit we the people and our country. Your new Democratic Party at work.
Ruth Swoboda
Paxton
