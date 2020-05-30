What a shame indeed when someone voices their opinion in a letter to the editor and because another person does not agree with them is shamed, belittled, put down and bullied. Sounds like something our president does on a daily basis.
My opinion: I cannot respect a president who continues to divide our people. He is embarrassing and ridiculous.
I am a registered Republican and I am not voting for Donald Trump.
Prayers for our country.
Sharen Terry
Ogallala
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.