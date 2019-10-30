When I was young, I was taught that friendship and respect of others were important aspects of being an honorable individual. Although I have not always agreed with the presidents, I have, for the most part, felt that they were honorable individuals and upheld the friendship and respect they desired by their actions in representing the United States. That was until now! President Trump’s action toward the Kurdish people is not honorable and I see it as a disgrace of the American standards of friendship and respect.
Contrary to what Trump has said, Turkey was not an ally during World War II; in fact, Turkey did not choose sides until the end of the war when the outcome was obvious. The president of Turkey, at the time, stated that not one Turkish soldier fired a shot during the war. However, the Kurds formed a brigade of soldiers who fought alongside the British to defend the Middle East oil fields from the Axis powers.
Now to the present. The killing of Al-Baghdadi and the truth of the Kurdish part in his end. Trump’s comment that the Kurds played a small part in the success of this operation has now been debunked. It was the action of a brave Kurdish soldier who infiltrated Al-Baghdadi’s inner circle that resulted in the intel that the United States needed to carry out this successful operation.
Let’s look at how we have rewarded the Kurds for their partnership for so many years. We have abandoned them to the Turks and the Russians to be slaughtered and chased from their homes. Now we want them to help us defend the oil fields hundreds of miles from what was their home. I have never felt as ashamed of us as a country. What happened to our honor built on friendship and respect for those who have done so much to help us? It is time for us as Americans to earn back our respect, friendship and honor.
Michael Cook
North Platte
