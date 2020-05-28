I want to take a quick moment to thank every person, every church, every business and every organization that participated in this year’s Virtual Walk for Life for the Women’s Resource Center in North Platte during the months of April and May. What a great outpouring of generosity and partnership during a time of “social distancing.”
Each donation will help us empower individuals to make informed life choices. We had wonderful event sponsors that provided T-shirts and prizes for those that walked for life.
As of Tuesday, $52,411 has been raised through the communities of North Platte, Gothenburg, Arnold, Dunning, Callaway, Hershey and Stapleton. This is 95% of the overall goal of $55,000.
Walk donations raised per community were: Arnold, $6,067; Callaway, $675; Dunning, $1,210; Gothenburg, $7,426; Hershey, $1,663; North Platte, $25,195; Stapleton, $1,425; Wallace, $550. Event sponsors, $3,400; North Platte Giving Day, $4,800.
North Platte prize winners were Karen Becvar, Vicki O’Neill, Dave Logsdon, Steve Westling, Jerry Campbell and the Westling family.
We want to be good stewards of each donation because we know God has blessed us with the funds to do the work he has called us to do in providing hope, help, and healing to moms and dads and the unborn.
On Sunday the Wallace Community will host an actual Walk for Life. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Wallace Community Building. Everyone is welcome. Thank you once again!
Linda Logsdon
Executive Director, Women’s Resource Center
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.