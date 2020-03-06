Now’s our chance to have a say on how our tax dollars are spent. I am voting “no” on the tax increase that our North Platte Public Schools are wanting. And yes, it is a sneaky way to increase the tax burden of our local property owners. And yes, they are trying to appeal to our emotions on the safety and security of our students. It is time for our local school board to learn to live within their budget (like all the rest of us do). Please vote ‘no’ on higher taxes.
Gary Sierks
North Platte
ä Editor’s note: NPPS essentially proposes to transfer part of the tax rate for the expiring North Platte High School bond to the special building fund rate to fund school safety improvements. Bond taxes are not covered under state tax lids; building fund taxes are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.