With time to read, I ran across my book “Nostradamus: The Man Who Saw Through Time,” which author Lee McCann published in 1941, featuring his predictions for the years through 1999 predicting the end of an era and the “birth of a new age.” This especially caught my attention as of 1941 when this book was copyrighted, it says a number of his prophecies “have been brilliantly fulfilled. Not yet has history recorded this one”:
“The Oriental will go out from his stronghold. He will cross the Apennines to look on Gaul. He will sweep through the sky across the seas and over the cloudy summits. His power will smite the countries along the way.”
Nostradamus was born in 1503. I believe this prophecy was penned sometime in the 1550s.
Matthew 24 is also an interesting prophetic chapter as well as Zephaniah in the Old Testament.
Who could believe something so catastrophic as this plague could happen to the whole earth?
We need corporate prayer from the churches that have repented with “true repentance” and pray for our families and our country. It’s only when a crisis happens, everybody flocks to church. How many National Days of Prayer have I been to in the past 10 years; we were lucky to get 50 people there. What is the population of North Platte?
I believe we have a God-shaped vacuum in all of us. People try to fill it with all kinds of addictions: drugs, alcohol, sex, food, work, greed, busy-ness. Only God will satisfy.
We can conquer the enemy on our knees.
It’s never too late; God is patient, but look for the “wake-up” call! We are in a battle!
Joyce McNeil
Sutherland
