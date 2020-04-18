Calling all Trump voters:
There’s a reason why we haven’t been afflicted with a pandemic in modern times. The reason why we’re in the situation we’re in is poor judgment. President Trump has been consistent in that regard. Trump’s transgressions would fill this editorial page. To the point, he waited 83 days to react to this problem (COVID-19). The consequence of that reckless act is that the U.S. has more cases of COVID-19 than any other country in the world and more deaths. There’s blood on his hands and yours!
Michael Leet
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.