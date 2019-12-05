To Ruth Swoboda (letter to the editor, Nov. 30):
You’ve gone way past just drinking the Kool-Aid, you’re in total denial of the truth.
The only reason no witnesses who spoke directly with President Donald Trump have testified is because he has told them to ignore the congressional subpoenas and not to testify. What is Trump hiding? If he’s so innocent, what does he have to fear if they testify and tell the truth?
As for Rep. Devin Nunes, he has done nothing but lie, starting with the Mueller investigation. As far as the House doing their job, they have. They’ve sent over 300 bills to the Senate, none of which Sen. Mitch McConnell will bring up for a vote. Talk about not doing their jobs.
As for the money spent, I don’t recall you writing in to complain about the money spent when the Republicans were investigating Hillary Clinton over Benghazi, which after five investigations found no wrongdoing. Typical Republican hypocrisy.
If President Barack Obama had acted like Trump does, Republican heads would have exploded. So continue to support Putin’s choice for president, comrade.
Mitchel Rickett
Brady
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.