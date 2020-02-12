In response to Mr. Sentimental Touchy-Feely’s letter (Ron Holscher, Feb. 7) about President Trump’s bullying, taunting, name calling and so on, what he says doesn’t even begin to come close to what is said about him.
For example, the congresswoman on live TV yelling “Impeach the mother------.” How about the female comic on TV holding a bloody severed head that looked like Trump, then Nancy Pelosi rippling up copies of the State of the Union address. These hateful liberals say and do the most disgusting, vile and profane things about the president and it seems to be OK with “Touchy-Feely” and his crowd.
Compared to these people and their words and actions, Trump looks like a choir boy. But these actions and vitriolic words of Trump-hating liberals is to be expected. After all, they are the world’s biggest hypocrites.
Now on a happier note, I recall watching on TV the morning after the 2016 election, the cameras panned across Hillary Clinton and her minions and the dazed tear-stained look on their pathetic faces.
Now that was refreshing.
Oliver Dawson
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.