Roy Bryant and his accomplices kidnapped 14-year-old Emmett Till; they beat and battered him until he looked like a gargoyle. They fired the kill shot above his right eye and affixed a 70-pound fan to his neck, and heaved him into the Tallahatchie River.
Medgar Evers, an Alcorn State graduate, an ex-U.S. Army sergeant, proved an indefatigable social justice activist as the NAACP field secretary. His activities aroused the ire of white supremacists. Byron De La Beckwith, a hateful KKK member, ambushed and killed Evers as he exited his car.
Bryant, his accomplices and De La Beckwith ingested a pervasive, persistent and perilous anti-black ideology and its twin, white supremacy. Alexander H. Stephens, Confederate States vice president, said the black man was inferior to the white man. Thus his natural state, chattel. Like a horse, a cow or a mule. Fired by Stephens’ blasphemous words, three weeks later these treacherous and treasonous rebels bombed Fort Sumpter.
Robert Clark tried in vain to persuade Mississippi legislators to ban the Confederate flag as a monument to hate, bigotry and tyranny. Not heritage, as white supremacists bleat. However, the Mississippi legislators refused to view black people as sentient beings who are offended by Confederate artifacts, as many whites are offended by NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem.
In Germany the swastika isn’t displayed in public spaces. It’s consigned to the museum. The Nazi flag symbolizes hate, anti-Semitism, violence, death and murder.
Exalting the Confederate flag isn’t heritage — it’s white supremacy.
Marc D. Greenwood
Camp Hill, Alabama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.