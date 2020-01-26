In reading Wednesday’s article in the newspaper about the Lincoln County commissioners meeting, I found it interesting that Commissioner Walt Johnson voted against retaining Carla O’Dell as county highway superintendent.
His objection to retaining Ms. O’Dell was due to the fact that his personal road (Johnson Road) was not being maintained to the standards he expected. While Ms. O’Dell and I, over the last several years, have not agreed on the priority placed on improvements to the county portion of Eugene Avenue, I would never question her efforts to support the instructions and decisions of the County Board. Eugene Avenue has been on the one- and six-year road plan for at least eight years and continues to be systematically overlooked as it degrades with additional traffic. Ms. O’Dell has tried her best to keep Eugene Avenue and several other county roads in somewhat operable condition with limited funding, and for you to step onto the board and immediately criticize her seems to be a little self-serving on your part.
If you, as a commissioner, are only on the board to pressure county employees into doing what you believe is in your own best interest, I would recommend that you find another place to serve. I would challenge you to tell me and the rest of the residents of Lincoln County why your road is more important than the various other roads that are in need of repair.
Michael Cook
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.