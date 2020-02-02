It is a wonderful thing that Nebraskaland Days has a new sponsor and continues to build and grow. Now wouldn’t it be wonderful if they could improve the facilities to accommodate the elderly who still enjoy going to a good rodeo.
As the designated senior citizen/handicapped seating is now in the first couple of rows closest to the entrance, occupants of those seats see very little rodeo. A constant line of people walking back and forth, and even standing in front of you, makes watching the performance terrible.
Many of us could go up a few rows and could afford the extra price of the better tickets, but we lack the stability to go up the stairs ... and going down is worse.
If they could only see their way to install short handrails at the end of each row for a few rows (such as those at the football stadium in Lincoln) I believe that some of those empty seats I am seeing would be filled. And the senior citizens who would like to attend but no longer go would be so thankful.
Bonnie Ehlers
North Platte
