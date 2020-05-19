I have been impressed with the way Nebraskans as a whole have handled the ramifications of this terrible and relentless pandemic. I think it speaks to our strong sense of community and commitment to one another. I commend the people of this great state for coming together in very trying times. This is what Nebraska is all about.
However, state and local governments have not been so kind or committed to all working people in Nebraska, and this has the potential to permanently stain our reputation across the nation. Gov. Pete Ricketts’ refusal to release the number of COVID-19 cases infecting those folks working on behalf of Nebraska beef is horrible. This certainly does not reflect who we are as Nebraskans, and Gov. Ricketts needs to immediately reconsider this thoughtless approach to working people across our state.
Nebraska meatpacking employees are essential to our way of life and our industry and deserve to be treated as such. They should not be sacrificed so Nebraska may save face.
The health care industry in Nebraska has a great deal to be proud of, but turning away people who are seeking tests is unconscionable. One World Health Center has consistently demonstrated its caring spirit, dedication and professionalism by conducting over 100 COVID-19 tests per day while other facilities have turned their backs on those who are most disenfranchised. Hospitals and other health care facilities should be serving all communities in Omaha and in our great state. This includes anyone who thinks they may need a COVID-19 test.
This virus and its effects on our state and our population might be a test of our humanity, and I am sorry to point out that the government of Nebraska is failing miserably.
We are better than this. Let’s do the right thing.
Cynthia Douglas-Ybarra, MSN, RN
Omaha
