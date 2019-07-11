On Saturday I was getting lunch at Merrick’s.
Two small girls and a very kind woman finished their meal and left. They paid for my meal before I had finished.
What an amazing act of kindness. Thank you! God bless you.
Mark Koubek
North Platte
