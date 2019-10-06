Many thanks to those who helped make the first car show in Cody Park a success. All of the participants had fun and the weather was perfect. Those who visited the car show enjoyed the variety of cars and trucks and also said they appreciated the motorcycles on display.
This car show would not have been possible without the access to the park from Lyle Minshull. Thank you to Judy Holys for opening the concession stand early and serving coffee to the car show participants.
The trophies were created with the help of Mark Schanou, Ben Schanou, Ron Anderson and Dallas Toby. Door prizes were generously donated by Jerry Remus Chevrolet, Advanced Auto Parts, Kubota, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Knucklehead’s Garage, Budke Motors, Maxwell’s Offroad, LKQ, NAPA Auto Parts-Anderson & Son’s, Bill Summers Ford and Lincoln County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Planning for next year’s car show is already in the works.
Emmalee Schanou
North Platte
