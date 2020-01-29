To Mr. Michael Cook (letter to the editor, Jan. 26), in response to your concerns over my voting not to retain Lincoln County Road Superintendent Carla O’Dell: In August 2019, a committee including Ms. O’Dell inspected several county roads, one of which was Johnson Road (a county road). Upon inspection it was pointed out that there was a washout area that was several feet deep and extended approximately 2 feet into the driving surface of the road. On my way to the Jan. 21, 2020, commissioners’ meeting, it was noted that there still had been no effort to correct the safety hazard on Johnson Road. This was one of the reasons that I voted not to retain Ms. O’Dell.
As for your challenge for me to tell you why my road, as you put it, is more important than others, the road from my house to the county road has never seen a piece of county equipment. Johnson Road is a county road and has been for approximately 100 years and deserves the same attention as all other county roads.
If a resident of the county has a concern over any of my actions, I am available to discuss their concerns.
The Lincoln County commissioners meet every Monday at 9 a.m., unless it falls on a holiday, and the public is welcome.
Walter Johnson
Lincoln County commissioner, District 4
