I’m old enough to remember when progressives hated censorship and community standards and gave us a plethora of four-letter words on our public playgrounds. But the times they are a-changin’. Now I read the article (Telegraph, Oct. 2) about two self-appointed progressive guardians roaming the streets of Scottsbluff, stealing their neighbors’ posters and turning their neighbors into police. And the justification for this censorship? Words like “Defend Morality” and “Defend Decency” are not to be borne.

Ron Guthrie

Ogallala

