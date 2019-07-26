We don’t allow our government to violate our rights with illegal searches. So, why do we allow the corporation Walmart to do searches of your cart? In my opinion, even a visual check of the cart while looking at your receipt is violating your rights.
We have brave men and women serving our country to protect our constitutional rights. So why don’t we stand up for rights being violated by Walmart?
If they want to see your receipt and look into your cart, I encourage everyone to demand their money back and shop elsewhere, or come back later to get what you need.
There is no reason for a double checkout. Walmart shouldn’t treat people like a criminal without a good cause. Stand up for your rights!
Lyle Page
Eustis