The evidence is overwhelming. The president of the United States is guilty of an impeachable offense. So overwhelming is the evidence, in fact, that the GOP, the administration and Fox News don’t even try to refute it. They just immediately begin trying to smear the witnesses, even those witnesses specifically requested by the GOP, whose testimony was just as damning for the president.
The president’s henchmen, under his direct guidance, conducted a smear campaign designed to undermine Marie Yovanovitch. Her ouster paved the way for the “three amigos” — Rick Perry, Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker — to swoop in and begin to do the president’s bidding, to wit: Pressure the Ukrainian government for a public statement that they were investigating Burisma and Hunter Biden in exchange for a phone call with the president, a meeting with the president and, ultimately, vital military aid that would be held up unless they cooperated.
This scenario has been verified by all the witnesses, even those requested by the GOP. All have firsthand knowledge of various aspects of the situation, including the fact that all of this happened under the direct orders of President Trump.
The undisputed fact is that the president of the United States imperiled American national security for private personal political gain.
It’s time for Nebraska’s representatives to renounce their oath of loyalty to the president and the Republican Party and fulfill their oath of office — to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Impeach President Trump and remove him from office.
Muriel Clark
Sutherland
