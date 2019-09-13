Sure hope SkyWest continues operations in North Platte. It’s been good for this community.
General manager Brian Grandy and his staff have set high standards for themselves in meeting this community’s needs and it shows. Not only have they received recognition from their paying customers, they received recognition from within their industry when they were named “Station of the Year” by SkyWest during their first year of service (2018).
Hats off to you all! Here’s hoping there’s enough business to support the eventual addition of some eastbound flights as well.
Mary Spohn
North Platte
