Sure hope SkyWest continues operations in North Platte. It’s been good for this community.

General manager Brian Grandy and his staff have set high standards for themselves in meeting this community’s needs and it shows. Not only have they received recognition from their paying customers, they received recognition from within their industry when they were named “Station of the Year” by SkyWest during their first year of service (2018).

Hats off to you all! Here’s hoping there’s enough business to support the eventual addition of some eastbound flights as well.

Mary Spohn

North Platte

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.