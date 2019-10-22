During these fall months, many of Nebraska’s high school seniors are starting to apply for college admission. Some of these students will go on to study in fields related to science, technology, engineering and math, including at great programs in our state.
While the Cornhusker State offers world-class science and engineering programs through our public, private and community colleges, the reality is that Americans still lag behind their foreign peers on these subjects. When compared to students in 34 other industrialized countries, America comes in 19th in science and 30th in math. This is unacceptable. We need to ensure that our students are prepared for the jobs of the future so that the United States remains the technological leader it is today.
That is why I helped introduce the bipartisan Building Blocks of STEM Act, which recently passed the Senate. This bill expands upon STEM education initiatives at the National Science Foundation for young children, including new research grants to increase the participation of young women and girls in computer science. Specifically, it directs NSF to award research grants to increase understanding of the factors that contribute to the participation of young girls in STEM and develop interventions during pre-K and elementary school to increase interest among girls in computer science. STEM fields have long been male-dominated, and the large majority of engineering degrees are awarded to men. This bill seeks to change that.
In addition to tackling gender disparities, the bill also helps to address a lack of STEM resources for younger students by generating interest in math and science at an early age. It directs NSF to more equitably distribute funding for early childhood education in its Discovery Research Pre-K through 12 program, which enhances the learning and teaching of STEM across grade levels. Currently, that program is primarily focused on students in middle school and grades above, with less attention to younger students who often don’t engage with STEM material until their pre-teen years.
Nebraska has so many talented young people, and I’m confident that if we provide them with the resources starting early, many of them will excel in STEM fields. I recently attended Samsung’s 10th Solve for Tomorrow competition in Washington, D.C. This nationwide contest has public school students in grades 6-12 demonstrate how they can use STEM to improve their local communities. At this competition, I met with several attendees from Gering, Nebraska, including Eric Crane, an engineering student who just finished his freshman year of college. I was pleased to see young people studying and promoting STEM in our communities, and I know that we have so many bright minds available if we can inspire our students at a young age.
Studies have shown that children who engage in scientific activities at an early age are much more likely to develop positive attitudes to science later in life, and these positive attitudes are highly correlated with pursuing careers in the field and scientific achievements. The Building Blocks of STEM Act represents a long-term plan: Early investments in STEM education today will pay out great dividends in the future.
It is crucial that we equip the next generation with an education that will prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow by pursuing careers in the STEM fields. The Building Blocks of STEM Act is an excellent next step toward achieving that goal by expanding resources across both age and gender barriers.
I will continue to advocate to ensure our students have exposure and training in these fields to keep both Nebraska and the United States technologically competitive for years to come.
