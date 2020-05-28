The Nebraska Legislature, like everything else in America, was interrupted by the COVID-19 scare. The speaker of the Legislature has set July 20 as the date we will reconvene to finish the last 17 days of the session. It will not be business as usual; the senators in attendance will be spread out around the chamber in an attempt to exaggerate the social distancing that has now become part of our lives. The legislation heard will be limited to priority bills that the speaker decides have major importance to Nebraska; and the days will be long, going into the night.
There are a few senators who don’t believe it is safe for the body to reconvene due to the COVID-19 scare and are asking the speaker to allow remote attendance. I disagree. When I ran for the Legislature, I had to make a decision to accept a disruption in my family, personal and business lives. It did not take long after my election to understand that the position I held was not about me and only the concerns that drove me to run for office. Instead it was about the phone calls; the first I received was from distraught parents whose children were taken by social services; many more followed from farmers and homeowners who could not afford their property taxes. I introduced LB 147 after distraught calls from teachers who were giving up the career they loved and parents concerned about a cultural change that had turned many school classrooms into unsafe and undisciplined places. Now, more than ever, I am hearing from citizens concerned about their freedoms being taken from them, the opportunities their children are losing and the powers being wielded by only a few government officials and bureaucrats. They refuse to accept a new normal, and I agree.
Democracy is not a given; it is not the norm. The norm is as we define it; it is a gift that we received from those God-fearing individuals who preceded us, who sacrificed far more than worrying about catching a virus. Our country’s founders created three equal branches of government with their powers limited by a constitution and the rights guaranteed to the individual. When concerning the balance between personal rights and personal freedom, especially on issues not addressed in our national or state constitutions, only the legislative branch, as the representative of the people, can define the authority given to the other two (judicial and executive branches). The powers that the governor is using during this present scare were granted to him in statute by the Legislature. If there ever was a time in America that the executive branch and government officials need to be reminded that the power resides ultimately with the citizen, through their elected representatives, it is now.
Come July 20, I believe I have no other option but to attend the restart of the session, not only be there but to be on the floor, unmasked and healthy, for debate. If I were to believe that by attending, a small threat existed to my long-term health is of more importance than representing my constituents, then I should resign and let someone else lead. The negative message that hiding from the virus would send to police officers, Nebraska National Guard, medical personnel, elder-care professionals, meatpacking workers and all Nebraskans who have continued to keep America moving forward would be a blow to the gut to every citizen’s expectation that a democratic government will always be there to protect their freedom.
I am also a practical person. I know that since Jan. 1 in Lincoln County and the surrounding area, at least six people have died in traffic accidents, two were murdered, one drowned, a few died from self-inflicted causes and many more from natural causes including two that had complications related to COVID-19. So as for that aforementioned practical person, on my drive to Lincoln I will worry more about the car coming at me than a virus.
Contact Sen. Mike Groene: mgroene@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.