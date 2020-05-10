Nebraska perseveres. Generation after generation, facing down destructive acts of nature, ever-cyclical commodity prices, economic challenges and difficult population trends, we’ve managed to sustain our communities and build the Good Life we lead. This perseverance is grounded in the No. 1 commodity we grow: children of remarkable grit, tenacity and resilience. Their day-to-day lives and postsecondary plans have been significantly changed by the COVID-19 crisis, but through these changes, we face an unprecedented opportunity. For the first time in a century, rural Nebraska is likely to get what we’ve always wanted — our kids will continue to live here after graduating from high school.
The world of higher education changed in March, and our kids are looking to us to see what’s next. The prospect of health-necessitated remote learning for the foreseeable future diminishes the best selling point of large, residential campuses: the “traditional” college student experience. With so much uncertainty, remote learning from our communities through Nebraska’s great postsecondary institutions has never been a more attractive prospect. This is our moment to shine, but only if we approach it with intention.
Working in partnership with our state and community colleges, we need a unified effort to make earning their degree a great experience for those students who, whether by choice or circumstance, will remain at home. The University of Nebraska system must rise to the challenge of educating, inspiring and unlocking the world for our college-age students remotely. This doesn’t mean building “extended” campuses or requiring students to commute to the mothership for “essential” services. It means taking the university’s mission and weaving it into the fabric of rural Nebraska through the delivery of remote learning and connecting the dots with employers across the state to fill high-skill, high-wage jobs.
Businesses and community leaders have a role as well. Rural communities, like Norfolk, need to reinvent themselves to better provide the experience our students desire. We must invest in placemaking, reintroducing our communities to the 19-year-olds who find larger cities much more appealing after one year at college. We should create clusters in North Platte-sized towns that intentionally have a higher “youth density,” safely offering more of the social experiences and amenities young people want in their first years away from home. Businesses must provide more attractive pathways into the workforce through local apprenticeships, internships and wages competitive with those of larger communities, like Omaha.
As a business owner, I know the value of a hardworking young Nebraskan, and I’ll gladly pay for it. Rather than adopting an “I guess you’re stuck with us” mentality, rural Nebraska leaders must aggressively compete on this newly leveled playing field. We have to prove that earning your degree or starting your career in rural Nebraska doesn’t mean you can’t ever leave, explore or expand your world. Earning your degree remotely should open the world up to students by eliminating the limitations of a place-bound campus. With thoughtful, innovative approaches to instruction, it can be an enhancement to learning and career development, not a hindrance.
The Class of 2020, in colleges and high schools, is bearing the brunt of these swift changes. As parents, we mourn the missed milestones and altered plans alongside our students. These kids are Nebraskans, however, and we’ve raised them to take a hit and get back up again. This can be a great opportunity for them. If community leaders and employers redouble our efforts to create more well-paying jobs, invest in placemaking, and enhance remote learning, our communities will sell themselves to the next generation. This is the moment to invest in our youth, Nebraska’s greatest commodity. Its value can only rise.
Mike Flood is the founder of Flood Communications and a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature.
