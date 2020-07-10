Last year, a poll of 400 Lincoln County voters showed 70% favored a new law placing stronger limits on local property taxes. This result was noteworthy because the same question was asked in seven other legislative districts, and no area of the state was more emphatic about the need to limit property tax valuations or levies than the voters who read this newspaper.
While change to Nebraska’s tax structure seems to have strong support in Lincoln County, Telegraph readers also know that numerous ideas for property tax legislation have faced fierce resistance in legislative hearings, and even the governor’s office.
After two years of working to enact major property tax reform, and paring down many of their original proposals, the Legislature’s Revenue Committee still finds itself in search of the all-important 33 votes to overcome a filibuster.
Many Nebraskans have given up hope that anything will change for the better in Lincoln.
Even if senators succeed in passing some kind of property tax legislation this year, which is far from certain, the rise of property taxes continues to outpace the state’s efforts to offset the burden.
On the other hand, taking the property tax issue directly to voters has also proved challenging. The most recent campaign for a property tax voter initiative was unable to qualify for the ballot this year after the COVID-19 pandemic made the mostly volunteer signature gathering effort too cumbersome.
If Nebraskans really do want to see major property tax reform on the ballot and voted into law, it’s going to take taxpayers and voters from all over the state working together. It will take solutions that can build a durable base of support in these turbulent times.
There’s never going to be a change in tax policy that 100% of us like, but there might be ideas that energize 60% or 70% of Nebraskans, that can make our state a better place to live, work and do business.
If Nebraskans are going to come to agreement on what those approaches might be, though, they have to begin doing their homework and banding together now, even with all our current difficulties.
The Platte Institute wants to help get this conversation started. Thanks to more widespread use of Zoom webinars in recent months, we’re hosting our Western Nebraska Virtual Property Tax Town Hall on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Mountain time, 7:30 p.m. Central on Monday.
You can find more information and free registration for this town hall and our other online programs at platteinstitute.org/events.
In past years, I’ve hosted town halls where state senators speak about their priorities. This year, I want you to drive the agenda, and you don’t even have to leave home to do it.
I invite you to login with your questions, your stories about how property taxes are impacting you, and your ideas for how things can be made better.
With your input, town hall participants will vote in live online polls on different approaches for property tax reform, which can help guide a potential grassroots effort for change.
The solution to Nebraska’s property tax crisis may be in your hands. Now, what are you going to do about it?
Jim Vokal is Chief Executive Officer at the Platte Institute.
