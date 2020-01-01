Happy New Year! Here are some of my wishes for news in the coming year.
As the initial step in a professionally led search for North Platte’s next city administrator, Mayor Dwight Livingston initiates a citywide, all-inclusive quest to establish community goals and arrive at a broad consensus around civic aspirations. The mayor does this in recognition of the fact that unless we have clearly articulated, agreed-upon objectives, there is slim to no chance that our next administrator, regardless of his or her capabilities, can be successful. If we do not know and proclaim where we want to end up, there is no realistic chance that we will ever get there.
Members of Nebraska’s Unicameral ignore Gov. Pete Ricketts’ “no tax increase” demagoguery and override his veto of the property tax relief bill that achieves that long-sought political Holy Grail in the only way possible: by rebalancing the burden of funding K-12 education between local property tax and state sales and income tax sources. In November, Nebraska citizens react gratefully by overwhelming electing candidates who have been honest about the direct connection between taxes and government services and rejecting those who shouted undeliverable lies to cut taxes while providing better roads, better schools, better police and fire protection, better everything.
Americans refuse politicians’ exhortations that we divide ourselves along political, racial, ethnic, economic, geographic, national origin, religious or any other lines. Appeals to hatred and fear of “the other” find zero traction. We vote as unafraid Americans without real or imagined grievances. At the ballot boxes, we fill federally elected offices with genuine public servants focused on United States’ interests and pragmatic approaches to solving national problems. Past practices of dividing ourselves into Republican and Democratic teams and making decisions based on those delineations give way to making judgments based on facts and data and the merits of questions. Consequently, our country moves closer to achieving the self-evident truth that all men (and women) are created equal.
People make better use of the marvels of social media and communication technology. We realize that electronically delivered falsehoods and meanness are just as hurtful and just as wrong as saying such garbage to the face of the target of the lie or attack. In masse, we recognize that the buffer of cyberspace does not excuse discourtesy, vulgarity, rumormongering or dishonesty — and in response we quit transmitting such rubbish and disconnect ourselves from those who refuse that correction. We give no time to anonymous cowards who hide behind screen names. We refuse to digitally transmit anything that our grandmas would not be proud to hear us say or to see us do. Even more remarkably, we return to the understanding that genuine communication of anything meaningful cannot be accomplished in a text or a tweet; we actually turn our phones off and look one another in the eye and talk to each other, uninterrupted by vibrations announcing the arrival of more useless digital drivel to be deleted.
From across the street to the other side of town, from coast to coast and around the globe, decision-making focuses on universal commonalities like the desire that our kids will have it better than we did, that each tomorrow will be an improvement on every today. We grant one another the presumption that our actions are based on proper motivations, and we respectfully hold one another accountable with that presumption is violated. We admire cultural and religious diversity but allow them no legitimacy as excuses for violence, mistreatment or prejudice. Everybody — everybody — takes it to heart when someone suggests that we all practice, in word and deed, the golden rule: do unto others as you would have them do unto you. We genuinely appreciate and take satisfaction from the day-to-day but extraordinary elements of being good spouses, parents, children, neighbors, citizens.
Universally, people genuinely realize how little time each of us is allotted and dedicate their days to moving worthy causes in positive directions. We all spend more hours with those we love, doing the things that bring us joy. We are kind, honest and honorable; when we disagree, we do so without being disagreeable. Our actions are guided by the reality that each may be the single thing that someone remembers us by. Children, parents, spouses and friends embrace often, say out loud how much they mean to each other, say “I love you” — before the fleeting days are gone, and it is forever too late.
Best wishes for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.