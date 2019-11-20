President Lincoln’s 1863 declaration of an annual national day of thanksgiving has long provided a welcome reminder to Americans to take time to reflect on our blessings. We in North Platte are presented with a genuine cornucopia of community improvements to be thankful for as we near the fourth Thursday in November.
Real, concrete progress has been made to address the undersupply of housing identified in last year’s comprehensive Housing Needs Assessment as a major impediment to our community’s economic vitality. The Shot in the Arm project — brainchild of the Chamber and Development Corp. and funded by that group, city Quality Growth Funds, state rural workforce housing dollars and local private contributors — has almost 200 new family homes on line for completion by the end of next year. Our City Council has exercised the foresight to provide initial approvals necessary for proposed development of the forever-vacant ground north of Eisenhower Elementary School, a project that includes 160 new residential units. Pacific Place has taken initial steps for construction of additional apartments. This progress provides momentum for solving a shortcoming that has hindered our town in recent years.
Also on the housing front, Mayor Dwight Livingston has recently discussed taking steps to improve enforcement of housing code standards to ensure that our most vulnerable citizens are not taken advantage of by that small minority of landlords willing to skirt the law on the condition of rentals. This issue too was noted in the 2018 Housing Needs Assessment as a priority for addressing North Platte’s needs. Insisting that residences meet the minimal requirements for safe and healthy habitation is a civic obligation that our ordinances impose on our city government, codifying the moral duty we owe our fellow citizens. For too many recent years, insufficient attention and resources have been committed to seeing that housing requirements are met; hopefully next Thanksgiving will be an opportunity to recognize genuine, tangible progress on this front among our community’s civic blessings.
Revitalization of North Platte’s historic downtown continues with improvements coming seemingly daily. Removal of the monolithic awnings and exposure of the unique and architecturally interesting facades continues to be complemented by sprucing up of building fronts. Initial plans for updating the bricks on Dewey Street in combination with modernizing the underlying utility infrastructure have been introduced and are a solid foundation for further embellishment of the area. Store fronts are full, and downtown is more and more a hub of activity. Owners and renters in our city’s heart are among the first to volunteer their time and dollars to our kids’ activities, civic boards and service groups, and our community’s good causes. The best way to show our thanks for all they do is to patronize their businesses, stop in to see what they offer, eat a meal, make a purchase. Give thanks by supporting these local stalwarts who are doing their all to revive the grandeur of North Platte’s downtown and generally boost our town.
We continue to see economic development in our area, which will provide jobs, expand tax bases and enhance living quality. Chief Industries’ plans for up to $40 million in development in our I-80 corridor are a welcome advance. Housing construction is a boon across many fronts, from those who sell building materials to those who pound nails to property tax payers whose load can be lightened by increased valuations resulting from development. Recently vacated big-box retail space has been filled by Bomgaars. Our hospitality industry continues its strength as reflected by the several new hotels in various phases of completion. And the beating heart of our area economy, our farmers and ranchers, continue their commitment to feed our nation and the world.
At the root of all of these things that we have to be thankful for are the people who make good things happen, our friends and neighbors who daily take up the call to provide excellent service, to have available the products we want to buy, to do their work with decency and integrity, to care about and take pride in our town, to worry about and reach out to benefit us and our fellow townspeople. A community is not buildings and developments and projects — it is the people we know and love and rely upon, those who strive day in and day out to make things better. On that front we indeed have much to be thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving.
