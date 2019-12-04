Is the recent good news that state tax revenue collections have exceeded budget estimates and are projected to exceed them in the next four years likely to turn into future bad news for long-term Nebraska fiscal policy? Early reactions from many state political leaders suggest the likelihood is all too high. But we citizens, those of us who elect our own representatives to make responsible financial decisions for our government, have the ability to positively impact this process. To do so, it will be necessary for the Nebraska public to forcefully voice the real-world truth that necessary government services — roads, education, public safety, an adequate social safety net — cost money that is derived through taxes and to insist that our elected representatives act in a fiscally accountable fashion consistent with that hard truth.
Mid-November’s report of state tax revenue collections followed a three-month trend of receipts exceeding budgeted expectations. New projections from Nebraska’s Legislative Fiscal Office estimate a surplus of $126.3 million for the biennial budget ending June 30, 2021, and $403.7 million by 2023’s fiscal year end. The projections assume reduced child welfare spending by $33 million based on savings that may not occur, do not include funding to address chronic prison overcrowding, and do not address other pressing concerns such as Medicaid nursing home payment rates that are blamed for increased closings of much-needed facilities, particularly in rural areas.
Still, Gov. Pete Ricketts and some state legislators latched onto the new budget numbers — estimates for what may happen over the next two and four years — as an answer for the political holy grail of property tax relief. Some members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee advocate funneling an additional $100 million into the state’s property tax credit fund. Others suggest increasing state aid to schools by $100 million to be distributed in a way that guarantees all districts benefit, using a per-student stipend, for example, and reduce property taxes correspondingly. There is renewed talk of legislation to reduce property valuations for tax computations to ensure that the intended property tax relief is realized. As we approach the upcoming Unicameral session, the political horizon is filled with wrangling aimed at portraying budget projections as long-sought property tax relief.
Any such depictions will be nothing more than the latest round of kicking the fiscal can down the road. Perhaps elected officials can be excused for seizing projected surpluses based on shaky assumptions as an escape hatch to making politically unpopular, reality-based decisions; after all, we citizens are all too complicit in voting for the candidates who most convincingly promise more and better government services and lower taxes. But if we truly expect those we elect to make fiscally responsible and sustainable decisions about spending and taxing, much more must be done than tinkering with existing tax formulas and shifting additional dollars into a tax credit fund.
Every serious study of Nebraska’s property tax problem concludes that it is caused by an overreliance on property taxes to fund public K-12 education and that a genuine long-term solution will require significantly more state income tax and sales tax revenue being directed to schools. Valuation adjustments and questionable budgeting projections may postpone the day of reckoning, but they provide no real answer.
This current political tack is particularly disheartening after last legislative session’s serious work by the Revenue Committee to thoughtfully address property taxes in a systemic, sustainable fashion. That committee’s LB 289 sincerely sought to provide property tax relief by shifting significant public education funding from local property taxes to state revenue paid for by bumping the state’s sales tax half a cent, eliminating a variety of sales tax exemptions on items such as soda pop, candy and junk food, and increasing cigarette taxes. The bill failed to advance, in part because of Ricketts’ predictable “no tax increase” demagoguery. But there was optimism that the committee’s efforts to honestly take on property taxes would continue and could prevail, particularly in light of the “35% Solution” ballot initiative that would provide a state income tax credit of 35% of a person’s property taxes, creating a $1.5 billion state budgetary hole.
Gimmicks and passing the buck may be politically convenient, but they do not fix problems. We can let our elected representatives know that we expect more on property taxes than excuses and sleight-of-hand. A good first step would be to acknowledge that real progress cannot be free.
