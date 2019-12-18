Longtime North Platte City Administrator Jim Hawks has announced his upcoming retirement, effective May 1, 2020. Finding the best successor to that position — the person with the brightest prospects to help North Platte achieve a positive future — will require thoughtful and collaborative effort from our community’s leaders and our entire town.
The administrator is the chief of operations for the city with wide responsibilities on matters of personnel, management, public relations, budgeting and taxation. In a nutshell, he or she is responsible for supervision of the workings of the city. No other position has more impact — positive, negative, or stagnant — on the functioning of city hall.
Finding our next city administrator presents an opportunity for our town to give sincere consideration to our community’s goals. We cannot seriously expect to find the best person to fill this crucial position without a concrete grasp on where we want the city to be in five, 10, and 20 years. Unless we enunciate our shared objectives for this town where we work, raise our families, educate our children and care for our neighbors, we can have no way of knowing who the right person is for this leadership position.
There is an old saying that if you do not know where you are going, any road will do. Before we get headed on this trip, city leadership would do well to contemplate and proclaim, after welcoming and incorporating citizen input, what we see as North Platte’s priorities and aspirations. That sort of civic introspection will be a valuable road map to finding the individual who has the skills, background and experience to successfully serve as the next administrator — to move North Platte the direction we want to go.
While not directly elected, the administrator is appointed, and may be removed, by the mayor with the consent of the City Council. So politics is not only a substantial consideration in the work of the city administrator; politics realistically is a significant element in the process of hiring the best administrator. On Nov. 3, 2020, North Platte will be electing a mayor. Current Mayor Dwight Livingston is not among the two announced candidates for the office, and several sources report having heard from the mayor that he does not intend to seek a third term. Finding the best person to be our next city administrator will require dealing intelligently with this timing issue. As with top prospects in every field, desirable city administrator candidates will gravitate to the most appealing opportunities; getting a strong pool of candidates for a position that serves at the pleasure of a mayor who likely will be leaving office in seven months presents challenges.
One option for Mayor Livingston and our current council is to temporarily fill the position with an interim administrator to serve until after the elected mayor assumes office and can nominate his or her choice for the position. That approach would eliminate concerns that the candidate pool would be negatively impacted by the timing issues discussed above. It would also provide a year — certainly not too long for a thorough process — for our community to explore, study and arrive at a consensus around our municipal priorities and goals as part of the larger city administrator search process. Perhaps the best service Mayor Livingston can provide to the public on this front will be to guide a comprehensive and concerted effort to develop that sort of strategic community plan, leaving the actual hiring process to the next mayor.
If Mayor Livingston intends to nominate the next permanent administrator, a search and appointment process that incorporates significant, meaningful participation by the City Council and other community leaders will be even more instrumental than in instances involving mayors with more time left in their terms. Getting the best prospects to apply and laying the most promising groundwork for the search’s ultimate success will depend on ensuring that we have genuinely arrived at a strong community consensus of our near-term priorities and long-range objectives. This is one endeavor that will not be well served by living up to the reputation of being “the town that fights about everything.”
Finding the best person to serve as North Platte’s city administrator presents an enviable chance for our community to set goals and work cooperatively to achieve them. Working together thoughtfully and respectfully, our mayor, council and citizenry can make the best of this opportunity and position North Platte for a better future. Let’s take full advantage of it.
