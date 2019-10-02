The phrase “America First” has a historical context that obscures its literal meaning. Alone, the words concisely convey the concept that our national policy ought to prioritize American interests; that is not a controversial idea. But in the last century, use of the phrase has caused negative interpretations to attach.
At the outbreak of World War I, President Woodrow Wilson used “America First” as a refrain for the country’s neutrality policy. Leading to that point in time, geography and solid relations with Canada and Mexico had largely insulated the United States from militarism beyond our borders, and there was little interest in spending American dollars or lives in the conflagration in Europe and Asia. Only disclosure in 1917 of Germany’s planned resumption of unrestricted submarine warfare and the threat it posed to American lives and economic interests vaulted our country into the existing catastrophic stalemate “over there.”
“America First” was again the slogan of some opposed to the United States’ entry into World War II. And it was the name of a WWII non-interventionist group whose leadership was tainted by anti-Semitic and pro-fascist positions.
During the world wars of the first half of the 20th century, isolationism was a strongly advocated policy of those who used the “America First” motto, thus inalterably intertwining the phrase and separatist policies for many students of history.
It is the linkage between isolationist policy and the phrase “America First” — as well as 1940s anti-Semitic rhetoric — that provides a historical source of negativity that many attach to the phrase.
In the 2016 election, President Donald Trump embraced the slogan. His nationalist rhetoric, protectionist trade strategies, anti-immigrant policies and criticisms of multinational security and economic alliances only tighten the bond between “America First” and isolationist concepts — and magnify negative connotations attached to the phrase.
Before the 20th century, oceangoing ships were slow; other than minimal use in the Civil War, submarine warfare was limited to the pages of science fiction; and manned flight did not yet exist. Although transoceanic telegraph cables went into some use in the latter half of the 19th century, by modern standards, communications crawled at snails’ pace. The United States was comfortably and safely buffered by the wide Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and our friendly northern and southern national neighbors. Transportation modes were sufficient for necessary and desirable trade import and export, but mostly America made and consumed its own products.
The Wright Brothers flew at Kitty Hawk in 1903. By the outbreak of WWI, faster and faster ships and militarily effective submarines had been developed. The early 1900s saw methods of instantaneous global communication improve and expand. In 1927, Charles Lindbergh flew the Spirit of St. Louis across the Atlantic. Hitler’s and Imperial Japan’s amassed modern military capability in the 1930s and ’40s and the ability to project that armed power across the world dispelled perceptions that America was safe from external militarist aggression.
The postwar weaponization of nuclear power, development of intercontinental missiles and arms race with the Soviet Union removed any rational belief that America was well-served by isolationist economic and national security policies. The relatively new threat of terrorism only amplifies the necessity of a global approach to national security.
The United States led the charter of the United Nations in 1945 and establishment of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 1949. These institutions are committed to maintaining global peace and security through international collaborative efforts and common security commitments of their member nations, principles largely credited with the relative peace of the past 75 years. Both illustrate America’s understanding of and commitment to the concept that her peace depends upon what happens around the globe.
At the same time as these diplomatic advances, improved production capabilities, communications methods and transportation modes took America’s economic standing to unparalleled heights. Considering the agriculture industry as an example, the productivity of the American farmer has eclipsed our nation’s capacity to consume its bounty, making profitability dependent upon expanded and foreign markets.
America’s national interests cannot be protected under isolationist principles. The speed of modern communications and transportation makes separatism competitively undesirable and practically impossible. And the United States’ continued strength, security and prosperity rely upon sturdy, trustworthy relationships with her international allies and trading partners. Sincerely recognizing and forthrightly acting upon these realities genuinely puts America first.
