School safety will soon be on local ballots. Citizens residing in the North Platte Public Schools District will decide whether to allow their school to assess property taxes up to 4.5 cents over the levy cap for no more than five years. The additional revenue is to be earmarked for school safety and air quality improvements. The proposed safety projects would move the main offices of Buffalo and Jefferson Elementary Schools and the high school closer to those buildings’ front entries. These changes will allow better control over who comes into contact with our community’s children who are being educated in those buildings.
Voting will be by mail. Ballots will be sent to voters this week and must be returned by mail or delivered to 301 N. Jeffers St., Room 101, by March 10.
If the proposal passes, initiation of the additional levy will coincide with the payoff of the bonds that financed the construction of the new high school. The levy for those bond payments is also approximately 4.5 cents per $100 of taxable value. So the total levy property tax owners will pay to the schools will remain stable rather than going down those 4.5 cents if the cap is not overridden.
Sadly, in our age of Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and other school shooting tragedies, life-and-death concerns about secure accesses to school buildings are part of the everyday realities for our students and educators. Educational leaders in North Platte, in consultation with law enforcement and safety experts, have identified moving the front offices in three buildings as priorities for enhancing student and staff safety. Community members now will decide whether to fund these projects by overriding the levy cap.
Some fellow citizens argue that these safety projects can be accomplished without exceeding the levy limit, and that is true. It will just take much longer, many years longer. Rather than accomplishing these safety improvements on an accelerated schedule facilitated by hastening collection of the necessary revenue, the work will instead be scattered out over time as the cost can be squeezed into a budget within the levy cap. Some fellow citizens advocate that other, less expensive means, such as video surveillance, are available for monitoring entryways, and that is true. But the experts who have reviewed the situation are recommending moving the main offices as the best safety option. No doubt other reasons will be raised for rejecting this ballot question.
But members of our school board voted to place this question to exceed the levy limit before voters; Nebraska law allows exceeding the cap if voters approve it. The people on the board have run for and been elected to these positions of responsibility and trust. They have studied and considered the circumstances, they have listened to the advice of the experts, they are on the front line of this decision about student, staff and public safety. No decisions produce more soul searching for elected officials than those that impact safety, and potentially life and death. Our school board members know, probably better than anybody in this town, that lower property taxes are very popular. Yet they have put this question on the ballot fully aware of the favor engendered by decreased taxes.
If the initiative is defeated, that does not mean that some tragedy will occur at Jefferson, Buffalo or the high school; the likelihood is that it probably will not. Just as it was highly unlikely that some catastrophe would happen at Columbine or Sandy Hook or Parkland — until it did. And passing the levy override will not guarantee that no tragedy will occur in those schools where the work is to be done; people determined to do evil can overwhelm security.
The irony is that no one ever knows whether implemented security improvements have worked. Was safety achieved because money was spent and work was done to enhance safety? Or would things have been fine without the effort and expense? And no one knows if proposed security improvements will work, or whether some cheaper option would be enough. Only a tragedy can provide even a partial answer to those questions, and it is always an answer that comes far too late.
But can anyone question whether the communities of Columbine and Sandy Hook and Parkland would have leapt to spend an additional 4.5 cents per $100 of real property valuation to prevent or reduce the absolute, everlasting heartbreak they have suffered?
