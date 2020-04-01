“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”
— Socrates
“I don’t know.” These three simple, short words are really hard to say. It seems so difficult to honestly acknowledge to others, let alone ourselves, what we do not know.
As a lawyer, I have too much practical experience with this dynamic. In 30-plus years, I have had hundreds of clients testify under oath in depositions and in court. In preparing them for the ordeal of providing sworn testimony, I explain that the biggest rule is to tell the truth, period; and that the second biggest rule is that if you don’t know the answer to a question, the truthful answer is “I don’t know,” period. I tell them: Do not guess, do not speculate, do not try to put two and two together to arrive at an answer you don’t know to be true. Because, you see, questions are rarely asked by lawyers, particularly at trial, if there is not other evidence which will prove either the truth or the lie of an answer. And if you do not know the answer, chances are you may get it wrong. It is constantly amazing how often the second biggest rule of testifying under oath is violated — absolutely amazing — and violations never, never produce positive results.
This unwillingness to admit what we do not know is perfectly understandable. From the earliest of babies’ interactions with the rest of the world, they are asked constant questions: “how big are you,” “where is the green cup” and the ever-important “is baby ready for a nap?” Then it is off to school, where students are expected to know the answers to teachers’ questions; and, trust me, it will be on the test. Graduation to employment produces ever more inquiries demanding responses.
When we have our own kids, it is quickly apparent that they come complete with their thousands of questions, all starting with the word “why” and many answered with “because I said so.” Throughout adulthood, it is what’s your Social Security number, your birthday, your mailing address, your phone number? And do you want fries with that?
Now we have the internet, the repository of all answers. And we have Google to access all answers in that digital ocean of information. Social media allows everyone to know everyone else’s business — and to comment on everyone else’s business; answering questions that have not even been asked. We are ever-more trained to believe that we know everything and ought to weigh in on all issues. Who needs doctors, engineers, professors, historians? We are all experts on all matters. If there is a question, I have an answer. Whether I know anything about what has been asked or not. Whether I have any relevant experience or done any research or not. I have an answer.
We are trained to answer questions. Someone asks. We want to do what we are supposed to. And that is to answer the question. Right?
The quote attributed to Socrates that begins this column suggests, at least, that we need to be far more thoughtful about what we know, and about how eagerly we jump to assert an answer. Admitting “I don’t know” presents the chance for actual learning. After all, if we already “know” then there is no sense in doing more to figure something out. And genuinely understanding what one does not know is often the best starting point for attaining a better grasp of and appreciation for what can be known.
In difficult times such as we currently inhabit, sorting out what is known and unknown is more important than ever. We must know and admit that COVID-19 presents many questions that only the passage of time will answer with precision. Expecting accurate answers to many questions about this virus will produce frustration and fear. Pretending to have accurate answers to such questions may deter efforts to gain helpful knowledge, to save lives.
And insisting that unknowable answers about the coronavirus must be forthcoming, now, will detract from appreciating what knowable things are confirmed by this disease — things like the fact that none of us is guaranteed a tomorrow, things like how important it is to let those you love know how much they mean to you, things like the elegant grace in the simple teaching of the words of the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.