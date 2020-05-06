So spring has arrived in our community. Confirmation can be found by consulting your calendar if you are not completely convinced by the weather. But if you have spent even a few years in North Platte, you know that a snowstorm on Easter Sunday, winds gusting to 40 miles an hour every few days, occasional sunny afternoons with temperatures in the 90s, scattered cold mornings near or below freezing, the sporadic absolutely perfect day of truly moderate conditions — these are all sure signs that spring is here, that we are putting winter in the rear view and heading to the swelter of summer. Throw in a tornado warning and a torrential downpour or two and there can be no doubt. Spring is here.
It is the season of renewal, rebirth, redemption. It is time for organizing, planning and initiating action. We clean up our yards, plant our fields, cast our lines and get even more eager for that first garden-ripened tomato, the vital component to that perfect BLT. The old saying is that hope springs eternal. And it has always seemed more than mere coincidence that the verb in that cliché is also the noun that names this season. Spring is for groundwork, for planting seeds in the knowing anticipation that harvest will follow. Now is the time for the preparation and toil that will produce future yields.
This spring’s arrival is perfectly timed with another transition in which North Platte is immersed — the transition of leadership at City Hall.
As of January, we have a new city attorney after the retirement of Doug Stack who held that spot for over 20 years. Very soon, Matthew Kibbon will fully take up the reins of city administrator after the retirement of Jim Hawks, who was in that position for 16 years and started his public service career in our area over 30 years ago.
Next week’s primary election begins selection of our next mayor, as Dwight Livingston is not running for a third four-year term. And November’s general election will produce at least two new City Council members — Ward 2 representative Glenn Peterson is not seeking re-election and Ward 3’s Andrew Lee is among the mayoral candidates, opening up his council seat.
We thank these departing public officials and extend our sincere appreciation for their service to our community. We welcome the already-appointed replacements. We will vote for those we believe will best fill the elected offices. After the votes are counted, we will congratulate the winners and pat the backs of all contenders. And then we will move forward, together, to make our community better. After all, that is what a community is — a group of people living near one another who have common interests. What more common interest can we have than to make our community better?
Now and in the coming months, North Platte’s public officials, new and not new, and all of us who live near one another here face civic challenges and are presented communal opportunities, challenges and opportunities that are as plentiful and varied as our weather conditions. We have housing issues — supply and quality, code enforcement and affordability. Recreation and wellness facilities and availability present ongoing questions, headlined by how Iron Eagle Golf Course fits into that puzzle. Streets, jobs, departing retail, infrastructure, downtown revitalization, economic development, tax burden and Union Pacific layoffs all are looming concerns.
Hanging over all of this is the unknown of how COVID-19 will impact us on both the public health and fiscal fronts. Almost certainly, local sales tax revenue will be down. The global economic slump generally and, specifically, ongoing disputes with China, trade and otherwise, will likely continue to depress the agriculture industry, a vital component of our local, regional and national well-being. When ag struggles, North Platte and Lincoln County struggle.
So this season of groundwork and preparation presents a full plate of challenges and opportunities for our community’s newcomers and old-timers alike. Now is the time to plan for our better shared future and to initiate the action to bring it into existence.
We welcome fresh eyes and attitudes in leadership positions. We lean on another for help when we need it. When we are able, we are the support for those who need someone to lean on.
It is the season of renewal, rebirth, redemption. There will be no better time. Hope springs eternal; combined with thoughtful planning and then doing the work, together we can produce a better North Platte. We can.
