Cities should validate what is important to their citizens. Where public money is spent and not spent reveals those things that are valued by a community. Civic priorities ought to be reflected by spending prioritization of precious taxpayer dollars. As the old saying goes: Do not tell me what is important to you; show me your checkbook, and I will tell you what is important to you.
Sufficient suitable housing is vital to a strong community. North Platte is striving diligently to increase the supply of single- and multi-family residences. Our “Shot in the Arm” incentive, collaboratively funded by the Chamber of Commerce, private partners, Quality Growth Fund dollars and Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing funds, is on track to produce nearly 200 new single-family dwellings by the end of next year. Tax increment financing has been approved for 48 more apartment units at Pacific Place. And the city’s involvement is ongoing to bring Chief Industries’ development vision to reality, a vision that includes a senior living neighborhood.
Another component in the spectrum of sufficient suitable housing is the availability of affordable rentals for our fellow citizens of minimal means. In order for a dwelling to be suitable, it is elemental that it meet certain minimal habitability standards. We expect that a residence will have functioning plumbing and heat; that it will be safe and sanitary for occupation. In fact, we not only expect these things, in North Platte our city ordinances require it, and we have dedicated, hard-working housing officials tasked with code enforcement. But on this front in our town, somewhere the ball is being dropped.
The No. 1 recommendation of the city-sponsored 2018 North Platte and Lincoln County Housing Needs Assessment was increased housing code enforcement. The exhaustive study noted that almost every stakeholder group interviewed was of the impression that governing authorities “allow landlords to operate with impunity and there is little to no urgency or interest in the enforcement of property maintenance codes” causing an erosion of confidence “regarding the commitment of the city to operate in the best interest of its residents.”
Those are strong words, particularly coming from the consultants paid in part by the city to conduct the study. One would justifiably expect that this language used in the report’s very first suggestion would prompt action. One with such expectations would be disappointed.
First and without any doubt, the vast, vast majority of landlords in our community are responsible and conscientious and are doing right by their tenants. It is only a small minority who are renting substandard units to desperate people without options — desperate people too fearful that they will end up on the street if they seek private remedy for habitability violations.
Particularly frustrating is that, for the most part, authorities know the units that do not meet standards and who the frequent-flyer code violators are. It is hard for kids to be healthy so they can attend school when their house is unsanitary and has no heat — truancy and illness bring law enforcement, social workers, school officials and health care providers to those rentals. And housing violations are noted and reported. But often they do not get addressed.
Through our community’s codes and ordinances — our laws — we pronounce our priorities; we make clear what we will and will not tolerate; we establish baseline requirements. Societal regulation of personal and commercial conduct has its foundation in the collective agreement that there are things we insist upon for all — rich and poor, powerful and powerless, strong and weak. We promise to ourselves and our fellow citizens that we will meet responsibilities and will be accountable. And we commit to one another that if someone fails to live up to one of these obligations, we, through our government, will enforce that requirement and hold violators responsible.
It is imperative that the city gets this figured out and effectively enforces our habitability standards. Yes, code enforcement costs money. But what is the cost of a child’s lost education opportunities because of illness and fatigue from living in a substandard dwelling? How about the cost of chronic illness? What is the price tag for an employee’s absenteeism and loss of productivity resulting from lousy housing?
What is our town’s reputation for operating in the best interests of its residents, including the most vulnerable among us, worth? What’s our social integrity worth?
