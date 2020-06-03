In about a month, our nation will be celebrating the 244th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence. That historically unique document asserted an end to subjugation to England while simultaneously proclaiming that we Americans hold certain truths to be self-evident. The first of our declared self-evident truths is “that all men are created equal.” It is not a goal, it is not a hope, it is not a belief. It is our first-enumerated foundational self-evident truth. Our struggle, collectively and individually, to live that self-evident truth comprises much of the history of the United States.
Under our Constitution, the supreme law of our land, ratified 12 years after the Declaration, slaves were counted as three-fifths of a person. That despite the self-evident truth that all men are created equal. Until the conclusion of the Civil War, slaves were treated as property with no rights protected by law. People were sold like livestock, were beaten and flogged to enforce owners’ dominance, were separated from their mothers and fathers and children, were forbidden to be educated. All this in our country where all men are created equal.
Even the bloodbath of the Civil War with its deaths estimated at 750,000 was insufficient to bring life to our national proclaimed truth. Jim Crow laws, racial segregation, voter suppression and the terror imposed by groups like the Ku Klux Klan continued to overpower implementation of our self-evident truth.
In 1954, the United States Supreme Court in Brown v. Board of Education struck down as violating the 14th Amendment the concept of “separate but equal” that had been the basis of state sanctioned racial segregation in public schools.
The Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955, the Freedom Riders of the early 1960s, and other civil rights protests in the 1960s helped produce federal legislation. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed racial segregation in public places and employment discrimination based on race, color, religion or national origin. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 prohibited racial discrimination related to voting rights.
In the last 60 years, we have moved toward living the truth that all men are created equal. But as George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week graphically illustrates, we have a long, long way to go before our nation will be true to that principle. The U.S. Justice Department reported a 17 percent jump in hate crimes from 2016 to 2017, the third straight year of spiked numbers — over half of hate crimes in 2017 were race or ethnicity based. According to the Anti-Defamation League, white supremacist propaganda distribution nearly tripled from 2017 to 2018. By any data-based comparison that can be made, black Americans are far more likely to be injured or killed in interactions with law enforcement officers than white Americans.
Martin Luther King said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” That bending does not happen by itself, and it does not move steadily in the direction of justice. History is filled with events in which the arc twists, hesitates, turns. One of those events is the eight minutes and 46 seconds during which a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck as his life was choked away while he lay handcuffed, face-down on the pavement.
Our country’s original sin — the failure to live the self-evident truth that all men are created equal — continues to stain our national soul. It is a poison that divides us along irrelevant lines. It is a venom that produces hate. It is an abomination of America’s promise. Efforts to differentiate people along lines of race, religious belief, national origin, political affiliation or any similar characteristic betray our national self-evident truth. Those who have urged division along such lines are among time’s infamous villains. Nations that have followed leaders down those paths are banes of history.
Our founders were correct in their statement of the self-evident truth that all men are created equal. Those who work to bring people together, who emphasize what unites us, who refuse the separation into “us” and “them” are living that truth. They are bending King’s arc of the moral universe toward justice.
Particularly in times such as this, we each get to decide which way and how hard we are going to push.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.