The Unicameral has passed the halfway point of this year’s legislative session. Each passing day makes it more and more apparent that the representatives we elect to serve in Lincoln will once again fail to meaningfully address property taxes. The burden of high property tax is the issue that Gov. Pete Ricketts and virtually all state senators have long identified as the No. 1 priority for session after session after session. Bills are introduced, hearings are held, debates drone on, and nothing significant happens — year after year after year — on what those elected officials hold out as the most important issue of the day. Why?
Big reason No. 1 is obvious. Any thoughtful, serious consideration of the issue concludes that Nebraska relies far too heavily on local property taxes to fund K-12 public education; more than half of real estate taxes are spent by our local schools. To relieve that overdependence, other tax revenue sources would necessarily be tapped. Presently those other sources would be state sales and income taxes.
So when people speak honestly about reducing the property tax burden, that inevitably means increasing sales or income tax. In our state, that is equated to a tax increase. (Somehow the undeniable ratcheting upward of property taxes for decades through the byzantine grindings of the school aid formula and increasing property valuations is, apparently, not perceived as a “tax increase.” which is another topic for another day.) And everybody hates tax increases (except, apparently, those that are imposed on real estate through the devious math of TEEOSA, Nebraska’s state aid to schools formula).
Another big reason is Ricketts’ conclusion that his future political ambitions will not be well served if big reason No. 1 above is violated under his watch.
Ricketts has rejected and obstructed genuine efforts to deliver meaningful property tax relief because he will not countenance “raising taxes.” Last year, the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, led by Chairperson Lou Ann Linehan and District 42 Sen. Mike Groene, worked tirelessly to implement a sustainable and systematic restructuring of public school funding that would lighten the reliance on property taxes by using more state revenue — revenue that would be generated by eliminating sale tax exemptions on soda and junk food and raising the sales tax rate. But Ricketts objected, including contrived public appearances at grocery stores. And the Revenue Committee’s bill did not have the support to advance.
Remember, Ricketts has utilized some of his family’s fortune to fund campaigns against senators who have dared to take positions he opposes. Ricketts’ efforts to turn the Unicameral into a body of minions who will tow his line has proved wildly and sadly successful.
Of course the big reason another legislative session will pass without anything of substance being accomplished on property taxes is that we citizens continue to elect governors and state senators who promise undeliverable fairytales of improved government services and lower taxes. The truth that we all know is that superior schools, good highways, an adequate public safety net, and quality policing and fire protection cost money that is generated by taxes. But somehow we become hypnotized by politicians who tell us that we can have it all for less — that we can reduce the burden of property taxes without replacing those dollars with revenue from some other source.
This state of rock-ribbed, conservative, ruby-red Republicans falls for it time after time. The lure of the demagogues’ sloganeering is too strong no matter how obvious the falsity. The lie is again swallowed hook, line and sinker. The ideologue politician assumes office. The unbending realities of dollars and cents unerringly trump the deceitful promises of politicians. Nothing changes. And we citizens pretend we are Charlie Brown again victimized by Lucy pulling the ball away just as we swing a foot through for the kick.
But it is we who vote for and elect candidates promising what we know to be lies who are Lucy in this everlasting parade of Charlie Brown’s “ughs.” Until we embrace thoughtful, honest consideration and treatment of taxing and spending reality, nothing meaningful will happen. It is up to us to elect and then support public officials who respect us enough to be honest to us and then to carry into effect good public policy based on truth. It is up to us to be worthy of, and to demand, that respect. A good first step would be to quit voting for candidates who campaign on undeliverable, insincere promises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.