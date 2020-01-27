Dear Kobe,
I won’t ever forget the day — a cold, dry afternoon with temperatures grazing the low 30s in Kansas City. Accompanied by a childhood friend, I strolled the men’s department on the second floor of an H&M store tucked in Country Club Plaza in hopes of escaping the gloom. But gloom would soon morph into disbelief and then sadness, the kind of clawing pain that strikes with such force that your limber knees buckle and eyes start to flood.
I won’t ever forget the exact moment either — I stood firm with a sports coat in hand, pondering whether to buy it or not, while my friend browsed boots sitting on a shelf a few feet away. On a morning clothed with colloquialisms and small talk, I was stripped to a bare emotion by an unassuming H&M employee at 1:15 p.m. Central Time.
He had asked if I was a basketball fan, but little did he know that I wasn’t just a basketball fan. I wasn’t just a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan. I had idolized you since the tender age of 7, when I watched my first-ever basketball game on TV (game 2 of the Western Conference semis between the Lakers and Seattle Supersonics).
When the employee broke the news, speaking those two words — “Kobe died” — the kid inside of me suddenly flatlined. The boy who picked up a basketball and tried to work as hard as his idol followed, and the college basketball player who once asked for No. 8 to pay homage to his idol did, too. My mind raced, and words eluded my tongue as they, too, sped and twirled with the ferocity of a Category 5 hurricane — the kind I weathered for three days draped in a Lakers No. 8 jersey as a 15-year-old teenager in Hialeah, Florida.
My disbelief turned to utter sadness and physical pain, a gut-wrenching feeling I hadn’t felt since hearing similar news about my grandfather’s passing when I was 7 — a month or so before I watched you play on national TV for the first time. I cried, storming out of the H&M and spilling into the gloom of a day stitched in gray and darkening. With my friend close behind, I escaped the murmurs of passersby and the buzzing of phones as news apps spread the epidemic — later revealing that your daughter, Gianna, had been killed, too.
I drove up and down Kansas City with my friend for a while, sharing stories we remembered about you. From your 81 points against the Raptors to an insanity only you possessed — shooting two free throws and walking off the floor after tearing your Achilles tendon moments earlier — our hearts fluttered. We cried. We smiled. We laughed. We thanked you and expressed our gratitude in our own way. We prayed for your wife, Vanessa, and your surviving daughters. Losing a husband and a daughter on the same day is unimaginable, an excruciating circumstance that can only be (if possible) cushioned by immense love from all of us — your fans, friends and relatives.
Wearing the very same No. 8 jersey I first wore as a 15-year-old, now tighter and a bit tattered, I attempt to write past my emotions — another lesson I learned from you, Kobe. The Mamba Mentality didn’t just get me through my playing days, but it’s since helped me establish a relentless pursuit for perfection in my writing.
Checking out of the game on Jan. 26, 2020, you left the world a better place. You walked off the circle of life a winner. Here’s to your sixth ring, Champ.
— A lifelong fan
