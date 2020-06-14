Since I left Ogallala for college nearly 40 years ago, two experiences have often come to mind.
Both tales, each reflecting an extreme of the political spectrum, arise from the troubled history of Germany, my ancestral land.
They remind me this Flag Day, 75 years after victory in World War II, that we must always defend our freedoms and flag against anyone who distorts history and truth for power.
The Cold War, now 30 years past, was ever-present then for anyone middle-aged or older. For the “Greatest Generation,” so was World War II.
They won the world’s hottest war to extinguish German Nazism and Japanese militarism, then dug in for the long hot-and-cold struggle against Soviet communism capped in 1989 by triumphant dancers atop the Berlin Wall.
They defeated both Adolf Hitler’s short-lived, unspeakably evil dictatorship of the “far right” and the equally murderous, longer-lived dictatorship of the “far left” of Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin.
In the summer of 1983, I saw the impacts of both.
As part of the A Cappella Choir from Concordia University Nebraska in Seward, I spent five weeks singing and touring in Germany and nearby countries for Martin Luther’s 500th birthday.
We visited Dachau near Munich, the oldest of Hitler’s concentration camps. I walked along the wretched Berlin Wall.
We visited a U.S. Army unit guarding the west side of the “Iron Curtain” — the heavily fortified border between the free West and communist East — against Soviet invasion.
Then we spent three days in East Germany.
Its people had lived under the Nazi swastika, and then the communist hammer and sickle, for 50 years.
We were “assigned” a “tour guide” to ensure we got the message the communists wanted. Despite his best efforts, we managed to give a secretly scheduled concert at a small Lutheran church in Leipzig.
Wartime rubble remained, never cleaned up. They lived more poorly than their West German kin, no matter what their state-controlled newspapers said.
I never forgot what one East German told one of us.
“Things are very terrible here,” he said. “Our mail is censored. If we disobey them, they’ll take our children away. Have a good time while you’re here — but keep your eyes open.”
Six years later, East Germans and Eastern Europeans launched massive protests and toppled their dictators of the left, almost without bloodshed.
But I’m a bit ahead of myself.
Three years after our trip, I was writing editorials for the Daily Nebraskan, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s student newspaper.
Our advertising department had sold a large ad to an off-campus group calling for a “debate” over whether the Holocaust that killed 6 million Jews during World War II actually happened.
Really?
I’d seen the horrible films of Shoah survivors. I’d absorbed war histories, John Toland’s biography of Hitler and journalist William L. Shirer’s “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich,” based on the Nazis’ own government papers and his firsthand 1930s reporting in Germany and Europe.
And I had seen Dachau, with its gas chambers disguised as showers.
Our editorial board voted 3-2 — I was on the winning side — that if that ad were published, we would use that day’s editorial page to dissociate ourselves from it, denounce denial of the Holocaust and present its awful reality.
The ad department canceled the ad. But the story wasn’t over.
A day or two later, I was told to pick up the phone. It was one of the Holocaust deniers.
I calmly recited the evidence. And the caller had a sly, twisted “answer” for everything.
He would have pleased Hitler and his Nazi propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, whose endlessly repeated “big lies” — a tactic also used by communist propagandists — malevolently led millions of Germans astray.
The caller paused. “Are you finished?” I said.
“Yes.”
“Thank you.” And I hung up.
World War II and the Cold War proved that “first principles” of freedom and basic humanity cannot be subject to debate — and that some on both the far right and the far left will unceasingly seek to undermine and conquer them in pursuit of power.
Hitler’s stormtroopers and German communists, taking orders from Stalin, battled bloodily on Berlin’s streets before Hitler took power in 1933. Either would have imposed dictatorship.
Both extremes were defeated, in their turn, by that Greatest Generation now all but gone.
Thank them, this Flag Day and every day, by following their example.
